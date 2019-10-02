Book by ambassador to The Netherlands released  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A book authored by India’s Ambassador to the Netherlands, Venu Rajamony titled India and the Netherlands - Past, Present and Future was released on Monday in Amsterdam at an event attended by the King and Queen of the Netherlands.

The first copy of the book was presented to HM King Willem Alexander during the event at the Rijksmuseum (National Museum) which was attended by Dutch ministers and ambassadors of 26 countries.

Rajamony’s book is an encyclopaedia of the cross-cultural legacy between India and the Netherlands.

The book highlights the significant place India occupied in the Dutch world view and the relationship between the two nations secured by strong economic ties and vibrant exchanges in the fields of culture, sports, and yoga.

Chapter in focus

Book brings to life compelling personalities whose contributions shaped the Indo-Dutch discourse