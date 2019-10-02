Cleanliness survey: Jaipur, Jodhpur, Durgapura railway stations in Rajasthan emerge in top three

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Three railway stations in Rajasthan bagged top honours in the railways' cleanliness survey unveiled on Wednesday by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

Jaipur, Jodhpur and Durgapura were the top three ranking railway stations among 720 stations. Andheri, Virar and Naigaon railway stations were the top three among 109 suburban stations.

North Western Railway followed by South East Central Railway and East Central Railway are the top three railway zones. Railways have been conducting third party audit and cleanliness ranking of 407 major stations annually since 2016.

This year the survey was expanded to include 720 stations and suburban stations were also included for the first time. Evaluation of green efforts have been added to the report.