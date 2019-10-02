Home Nation

Ending use of single-use plastic, conserving environment could be next part of Swacch Bharat: Yogi Adityanath

Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel released a book based on Gandhi's life philosophy and also visited the exhibition 'Mohan se Mahatma Tak'.

Published: 02nd October 2019 12:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 12:07 AM

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the goals of freeing India from single-use plastic and conserving the environment would be like realising Mahatma Gandhi's dream and could form the next part of Swachh Bharat Mission.

He said that pottery and other products should be used as substitutes for plastic so that the environment can be protected, an official release said.

During a programme organized on the eve of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at Awadh Shilp Gram, he said the entire nation will remember Gandhi on Tuesday and also pay homage to second prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

He said those who contributed towards implementation of schemes to realize Gandhi's vision of cleanliness, swadeshi swavalamban and gram swaraj under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be honoured here by the state governor.

The chief minister said that Gandhiji had laid special emphasis on cleanliness and "I am thankful to the prime minister, who started the cleanliness campaign in 2014 and gave it the form of a mass movement and also gave a toilet to every poor family. I am happy that this year the state is receiving the first prize for taking the campaign to greater heights."

Earlier, Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel released a book based on Gandhi's life philosophy and also visited the exhibition 'Mohan se Mahatma Tak'.

TAGS
Yogi Adityanath single-use plastic environment Swacch Bharat
