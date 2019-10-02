Home Nation

Gandhi figures on postage stamps of 100 plus countries

The first postage stamp on Mahatma Gandhi was planned to be released on October 2, 1947, according to the Gandhi World Foundation.

Published: 02nd October 2019 09:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 09:47 PM   |  A+A-

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi is shown in the Indian parliament

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi is shown in the Indian parliament (File photo | AFP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, the icon of peace, has been honoured by over 100 countries by issuing postage stamps.

India, of course, led the world in releasing postage stamp on the Mahatma. The first postage stamp on Mahatma Gandhi was planned to be released on October 2, 1947, according to the Gandhi World Foundation.

Four types of stamps were designed with Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru taking keen interest on endeavour. But assassination of Gandhi on January 30, 1948, delayed the release.

Thus, the first postage stamp could be released only on August 15, 1948, a year after India attained Independence.

Ironically, the first postage stamp on the champion of Swadeshi was printed in Switzerland, said the Gandhi World Foundation.

The first nation other than India to release Mahatma Gandhi postage stamp was the US on January 26, 1961. It was followed by Congo in 1967.

During Gandhi's birth centenary in 1969, more than 40 countries released postage stamps on the same day.

However, Poland was the first country to release post card on Gandhi, according to the Gandhi World Foundation. The first country other than India to release Gandhi remembrance envelope was Romania.

In the honour of the Mahatma, the United Nations released postage on October 2, 2009.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
postage stamps Mahatma Gandhi
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp