Giriraj Singh apologises for waterlogging in Patna

By IANS

PATNA: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday apologised to the people of Patna for the water-logging after the heavy rainfall.

The senior BJP leader said that water-logging in the state capital was not a natural calamity, but a result of mismanagement.

"As there is a NDA government in Bihar, all of us are responsible for it," Singh said.

Earlier, Singh targeted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for poor handling of the floods that followed heavy rains in the state.

Earlier this week, Nitish Kumar and another senior BJP leader and Union Minister Ashwani Kumar Choubey termed the water-logging here a natural calamity.