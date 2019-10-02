Home Nation

Haryana Congress leaders' infighting reaches Sonia Gandhi's door

Ex Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar targeted Ex-CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and alleged that ticket of Sohna constituency has been sold for Rs 5 crore.

Published: 02nd October 2019 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

Sonia Gandhi

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The joust for tickets in Haryana Congress ahead of the Assembly elections has now reached the doorstep of party president Sonia Gandhi. Former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar and his supporters on Wednesday held a protest outside her residence, 10 Janpath, while party MLA Kiran Choudhry threatened to drop out of the fray if her loyalists were not given tickets to contest the polls on October 21.

The party has been struggling to finalise its list of candidates in the 90 member Haryana assembly, with various factions demanding tickets for their favoured few. Tanwar, who was removed as party chief last month in light of his differences with former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, alleged that seats are being sold and deserving candidates are being turned away.

The party is expected to come out with its list soon, keeping in mind the October 4 deadline for filing nominations. “BJP approached me several times to join the party but I will not leave the Congress. Some people are destroying the party in the state and we will not let that happen. I am here to seek justice from the Congress president,” Tanwar said.

According to sources, none of the candidates suggested by Tanwar have been included in the final list. Similar concerns have also been raised by former Leader of Opposition in Haryana assembly Kiran Chaudhury.

Party sources said the Tosham MLA has given an ultimatum to the party to give tickets to her supporters, failing which she would not contest the polls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Haryana Assembly elections congress Sonia gandhi Ashok Tanwar
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp