Home Nation

India has no extraterritorial ambitions: Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat in Maldives

Rawat asserted that India will fulfill regional and global security obligations

Published: 02nd October 2019 05:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 05:51 PM   |  A+A-

Army Chief Bipin Rawat

Army Chief Bipin Rawat (File Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India has no extraterritorial ambitions and does not want to "transplant" its ideology on others, Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat has said, asserting that the country will fulfil its regional and global security obligations as a responsible emerging power.

In an address to strategic affairs experts and defence personnel in Maldivian capital Male, Rawat also said instability in energy-rich West Asia has the potential to significantly increase global tensions and trigger unrest and that the tension between the US and Iran was "worrisome".

Without naming Pakistan, the Army Chief said Indian armed forces are countering a proxy war in Jammu and Kashmir on a daily basis and that India reserves the right to acquire military capabilities to counter any security threats emanating from its neighbourhood.

The Army Chief, who is on a five-day visit to Maldives, held extensive talks with the country's top defence brass to expand bilateral military cooperation. On Wednesday, Gen Rawat called on Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih. "Our strategic culture flows from two cardinals - we have no extraterritorial ambitions and no desire to transplant our ideology on others," the Army Chief said.

At the same time, he said India continues to retain its commitment to strategic independence and autonomy in decision making as well as acquiring military capabilities to counter the security threats and challenges emanating in its neighbourhood. "We seek to fulfil our regional and global security obligations, as a responsible emerging power," he said.

ALSO READ| Indian Army to help strengthen Maldivian security forces

Gen Rawat identified "unending threat of terrorism" as the principal challenge facing the entire world while calling proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and increasing assertion of power over international norms as other key challenges. "Instability in West Asia which affects energy security of majority of the nations in the world is another major factor. It has the potential to add significantly to global tensions and create unrest," the Army Chief said.

Gen Rawat observed that the global security environment is increasingly becoming complex and uncertain, and that many nations are increasingly resorting to nationalism. "I am certain that if we work with friends, we can mitigate the hazards to regional peace," he said.

"Even in this uncertain security environment, economic interdependence, quest for common resources and depth of global engagements drive strategic relationships. As protectionism rises, complex global interdependencies are likely to remain," he said.

Talking about challenges in the maritime domain, he said any disruption of trade routes in the Indian Ocean Region will be a major security challenge for both India and Maldives. "The Indian Ocean Region is the lifeline to both our nations," he said.

ALSO READ| Bank of Baroda signs MoU with Indian Army for customised services

Gen Rawat said India's strategic vision has been in harmony with its traditional character as a peaceful and responsible nation. "Our vision of being a sovereign, socialist, secular and democratic republic is enshrined in the preamble of our Constitution.

We have always played a constructive role in international relations. "India's national security aim is to ensure a conducive internal and external environment for unhindered economic progress and socio-political development so that we can secure all our citizens and assume our rightful place in the emerging world order," he said.

It will be Gen Rawat's first foreign visit after taking charge as Chairman of Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC) from outgoing IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa on Friday. Defence and security ties between the two countries were back on track after Solih became president of Maldives in November last year, after defeating Abdulla Yameen in presidential elections.

Yameen was perceived to be close to China which expanded its influence over Maldives during his presidency. The relations between India and the Maldives deteriorated after Yameen imposed Emergency in the country on February 5 last year.

India had criticised his decision and asked his government to restore the credibility of the electoral and political process by releasing political prisoners. The emergency had lasted 45 days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Maldives in November last year to attend Solih's swearing-in ceremony. He paid a bilateral visit to Maldives in June, which was his first foreign visit after re-election as prime minister. The visit reflected the importance India attaches to the Maldives.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bipin Rawat Indian Army India Maldives ties India Maldives defence times India extraterritorial ambitions
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp