Jamaat comes out against Centre for ‘hollowing’ Article 370

Sana Shakil By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Days after Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind made a statement supporting Centre's decision on scrapping the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, Jamat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) on Tuesday took a different stand saying, the manner in which Article 370 has been hollowed is wrong.

JIH, the prominent Muslim organisation also sought the government to restore the statehood of J&K and remove the communication ban from the state.

“The manner in which the government removed the special status of J&K was certainly wrong. Jamaat cannot endorse the fact that the Centre did not consult the stakeholders in J&K before taking the decision. We want the government to remove the severe restrictions on the people. People are without internet and mobile services since last two months,” Jamaat president Syed Sadatullah Hussaini said.

Hussaini also appealed for release of politicians and political workers, saying the imprisonment of political leadership of a state is against democratic ethos.

“We are concerned about reports emanating from fact-finding teams to the Kashmir Valley led by human rights organizations and civil society. They are reporting unjustified arrests of Kashmiri youth, application of excessive force to quell protests and severe shortage of medicines and disruption in healthcare facilities,” he said.