Home Nation

Jamaat comes out against Centre for ‘hollowing’ Article 370

It also urged the government to restore the statehood of J&K and remove the restrictions imposed in the Valley.  

Published: 02nd October 2019 01:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind had earlier supported the Centre on scrapping the special staus of J&K | Pti

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Days after Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind made a statement supporting Centre's decision on scrapping the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, Jamat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) on Tuesday took a different stand saying, the manner in which Article 370 has been hollowed is wrong.

JIH, the prominent Muslim organisation also sought the government to restore the statehood of J&K and remove the communication ban from the state.

It also urged the government to restore the statehood of J&K and remove the restrictions imposed in the Valley.  

“The manner in which the government removed the special status of J&K was certainly wrong. Jamaat cannot endorse the fact that the Centre did not consult the stakeholders in J&K before taking the decision. We want the government to remove the severe restrictions on the people. People are without internet and mobile services since last two months,” Jamaat president Syed Sadatullah Hussaini said. 

Hussaini also appealed for release of politicians and political workers, saying the imprisonment of political leadership of a state is against democratic ethos.  

“We are concerned about reports emanating from fact-finding teams to the Kashmir Valley led by human rights organizations and civil society. They are reporting unjustified arrests of Kashmiri youth, application of excessive force to quell protests and severe shortage of medicines and disruption in healthcare facilities,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Article 370
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp