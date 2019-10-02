Kamal Nath gives financial aid to kin of girl caught stealing from MP temple  

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath announced Rs 1 lakh financial assistance and benefits under different welfare schemes to the poor family of a 12-year-old girl who was arrested for stealing Rs 250 from a temple to buy wheat for her family in Rehli town of Sagar district recently.

The CM tweeted on Tuesday, “Sometimes innocent kids take to crime in the want of livelihood. Orders have been issued to render Rs 1 lakh financial assistance to the poor family of Rehli in Sagar district. Instructions have also been issued to render benefits under different welfare schemes, supply food grain and other ration to the family, besides taking care of the children’s education.”

The CM’s tweet came a day after the MP cabinet minister for new and renewable energy Harsh Yadav said that the government will take care of the girl’s education, while a probe will be conducted as to why the poor family wasn’t covered under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana scheme.

The Chief Minister had also said that instead of arresting the minor and sending her to a reform centre, the police should have first ensured the little girl proper counselling.

An FIR for theft was registered in Rehli town on September 22. CCTV grabs revealed that the minor girl had stolen the cash. The girl was taken into custody on September 28 and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, which sent her to the juvenile reform home for girls in Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh.

On investigation, the police learnt that after the demise of her mother, the girl was a virtual mother to her younger siblings and even cooked food for the family.

She had gone to the mill with 10 kg wheat but lost it. Fearing a reprimand she stole the money from the temple and bought 10 kg flour.

When the police learnt of her dilemma they ensured she was released on bail and reunited with her family on Monday.