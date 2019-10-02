Home Nation

Kamal Nath gives financial aid to kin of girl caught stealing from MP temple  

The CM’s tweet came a day after the MP cabinet minister for new and renewable energy Harsh Yadav said that the government will take care of the girl’s education.

Published: 02nd October 2019 01:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath announced Rs 1 lakh financial assistance and benefits under different welfare schemes to the poor family of a 12-year-old girl who was arrested for stealing Rs 250 from a temple to buy wheat for her family in Rehli town of Sagar district recently. 

The CM tweeted on Tuesday, “Sometimes innocent kids take to crime in the want of livelihood. Orders have been issued to render Rs 1 lakh financial assistance to the poor family of Rehli in Sagar district. Instructions have also been issued to render benefits under different welfare schemes, supply food grain and other ration to the family, besides taking care of the children’s education.”

The CM’s tweet came a day after the MP cabinet minister for new and renewable energy Harsh Yadav said that the government will take care of the girl’s education, while a probe will be conducted as to why the poor family wasn’t covered under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana scheme.

The Chief Minister had also said that instead of arresting the minor and sending her to a reform centre, the police should have first ensured the little girl proper counselling. 

An FIR for theft was registered in Rehli town on September 22. CCTV grabs revealed that the minor girl had stolen the cash. The girl was taken into custody on September 28 and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, which sent her to the juvenile reform home for girls in Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh.

On investigation, the police learnt that after the demise of her mother, the girl was a virtual mother to her younger siblings and even cooked food for the family. 

She had gone to the mill with 10 kg wheat but lost it. Fearing a reprimand she stole the money from the temple and bought 10 kg flour.

When the police learnt of her dilemma they ensured she was released on bail and reunited with her family on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp