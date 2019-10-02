Mamata Banerjee pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi

By PTI

KOLKATA: Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary on Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the historic Gandhi Bhavan, that has been renovated by the state government, will be inaugurated on the occasion.

"Homage to #MahatmaGandhi ji on his 150th birth anniversary. We will pay tribute to the Father of the Nation at his statue on Mayo Road, #Kolkata.

"To mark #GandhiJayanti, the historic Gandhi Bhavan in Beleghata, renovated by #Bangla Govt, will be inaugurated today," Banerjee tweeted.

"The #Bangla Govt has taken up many other initiatives to celebrate #Gandhi150 anniversary, including setting up a university dedicated to #MahatmaGandhi ji in Purba Medinipur district," she said in another tweet.

Rare photographs capturing Mahatma Gandhi's 1947 stay at Beliaghata area here and articles used by him during the over three-week period when he tried to douse the flames of communal violence, will be on display from Wednesday at the house that hosted him.

It has now been developed as a museum.

In August and September of 1947, away from the celebration of Independence, Mahatma Gandhi chose to be in Kolkata with some of his followers to calm the rioters down.

He stayed in the Beliaghata building during his stay.