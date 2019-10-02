Home Nation

Nine feet-long python gobbles up cat in Gujarat village, rescued

The python ventured into the backyard of a house located in Vejalpur village on Tuesday and after chancing upon a cat there, it tried to swallow it.

Published: 02nd October 2019 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

A huge Indian Reticulated Python

Representational Image (Express Photo by D Sampath Kumar)

By PTI

VADODRA: A nine-feet-long python strayed into the backyard of a house in Gujarat's Vadodara district where it gobbled up a chubby cat, but later coughed it out. The reptile was rescued by a forest guard with the help a local NGO.

"The python ventured into the backyard of a house located in Vejalpur village on Tuesday. It chanced upon a cat there and tried to swallow it," forest guard Vijay Parmar said. Some locals spotted the huge snake and alerted the forest department following which Parmar and a volunteer from local NGO Wildlife Rescue Trust rushed to the spot.

"The python, which was hiding behind a heap of wood, tried to swallow the cat, but then found it too big and spat it out," Parmar said. He added that after hectic efforts for about an hour, the reptile was rescued and later released into a forest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gujarat python Python rescued Vejalpur village
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp