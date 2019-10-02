Home Nation

PM Modi pays tributes to Father of Nation at Sabarmati Ashram

Modi paid floral tributes, visited the museum there, interacted with students and also went to Gandhi's house called Hriday Kunj inside the Ashram.

Published: 02nd October 2019 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 08:22 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram here on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation.

Modi paid floral tributes, visited the museum there, interacted with students and also went to Gandhi's house called Hriday Kunj inside the Ashram.

Modi also penned his thoughts in the visitors' book. He spent around 20 minutes at the Ashram.

He was accompanied by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Gandhi established the Ashram in 1917 after his return from South Africa and stayed there till 1930.

He also embarked on the 'Dandi yatra' from the venue in 1930 saying that he will return to the Ashram only after India gains independence.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Mahatma Gandhi Ahmedabad Gujarat Gandhi Jayanti Sabarmati Ashram Father of Nation
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp