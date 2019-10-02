Home Nation

Priyanka leads silent 'padayatra' on Gandhi Jayanti in UP

Priyanka Gandhi said before embarking on the yatra that her party would continue to stand in support of the UP law student.

Published: 02nd October 2019 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Wednesday, led a silent 'padayatra' in Uttar Pradesh's capital here as a mark of respect to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary.

With thousands of Congress workers from across the state, Priyanka said before embarking on the yatra that her party would continue to stand in support of the law student who has been a victim of sexual exploitation by a BJP leader.

Senior Congress leader Jitin Prasada and Congress legislators Ajay Kumar Lallu and Aradhana Misra were among those who joined Priyanka in the march.

Briefly talking to reporters before embarking on the padayatra, Priyanka said, "Before holding assembly session on Gandhi Jayanti, the BJP should first follow the principles of 'satya and ahimsa' of Gandhi ji. Since this is a silent yatra, all I want to say is that we will continue to stand in support of the Shahjahanpur victim."

Priyanka started her yatra from Shaheed Smarak and walked a distance of about three kilometres to the Gandhi statue at GPO Park where she paid floral tributes to the Father of the Nation.

Congress workers also sang bhajans including 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' which was Gandhi's favourite bhajan'.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
congress Priyanka Gandhi Gandhi Jayanthi BJP Uttar Pradesh
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp