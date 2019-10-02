Quizzed over Patna flooding, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar loses temper

By IANS

PATNA: Facing protests over the worst-ever water logging in Patna, Bihar Chief Minister lost his cool at the media, and said floods were happening all over India and even in the US.

The Chief Minister was referring to the Houston flood just days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Howdy Modi" event there.

Known for his sophisticated approach and soft tone, Nitish Kumar lambasted the reporters who were asking him about problems and sufferings of thousands affected by the capital city's condition. This was days after his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi was reported to have been marooned at his home for three days.

Nitish Kumar was visiting water logged residential localities in Patna late on Tuesday to personally survey the ground situation, when he was hounded by locals and the media. Patna has been facing water logging for past five days after heavy rainfall.

ALSO READ | Bihar deputy CM Sushil Modi, his family rescued from his residence in rain-hit Patna

The Chief Minister said: "I am asking in how many parts of the country and across the world have there been floods? Is water in some parts of Patna the only problem we have? What happened in America?"

Opposition RJD has criticised Nitish Kumar for saying this as it exposed he is not ready to face the truth and reality.

"Nitish Kumar only listen psychophants and party leaders, who paint bright pictures before him, but when people raise issues and journalists ask questions he loses cool.

"It is not first time this has happened. Our stand is vindicated that Nitish Kumar's 'shusasan' (good administration) has ended," RJD leader Bhai Virendra said.

Water logging continues in various localities here and government agencies have been trying to pump out the water.