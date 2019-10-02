Home Nation

Rahul leads Congress 'padyatra' on Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary

The 'Gandhi Sandesh Yatra' on Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary began from the Delhi Congress office Rajiv Bhavan at Deendayal Upadhyay Marg and headed to Rajghat.

Published: 02nd October 2019 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 02:19 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi walks during Gandhi Sandesh Padyatra on the occassion of the 150th birth anniversary celebration of father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi, from DPCC office towards Rajghat in New Delhi. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav /EPS)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi walks during Gandhi Sandesh Padyatra on the occassion of the 150th birth anniversary celebration of father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi, from DPCC office towards Rajghat in New Delhi. | (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday led a 'padyatra' here with a large number of party workers following him to Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat.

The 'Gandhi Sandesh Yatra' on Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary began from the Delhi Congress office Rajiv Bhavan at Deendayal Upadhyay Marg and headed to Rajghat, about three kilometres away, with enthusiastic party workers waving flags and chanting the slogan 'Mahatma Gandhi Amar Rahein'.

Many youth sported Gandhi's trademark spectacles and dhoti and walked with sticks in the march.

ALSO READ | Whose Bapu? BJP, Congress caught in tussle over celebration of Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary

A tableau of Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram and his iconic wooden spinning wheel was also part of the march.

The march will conclude with an oath to be administered to workers and leaders by party president Sonia Gandhi at Rajghat.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to participate in a foot march in Lucknow to commemorate the Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahatma Gandhi Gandhi Jayanty Rahul Gandhi congress Gandhi Sandesh Yatra
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp