Revolutionary taxibot tested at IGI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: GoAir has successfully tested TaxiBot — a semi-robotic pilot-operated tow vehicle — at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi. The airliner has joined the global league of airlines that are planning to use TaxiBots to reduce fuel combustion as well as noise pollution. Rather than the conventional system where the pilot switches on the engine to take the plane from parking bay to the runway, in future, the pilots will use TaxiBots to transport GoAir aircrafts to the runway without switching the engine on. Besides, TaxiBots will also ensure faster turnaround and result in better on-time-performance.

Jeh Wadia, Managing Director, GoAir, said: “GoAir has always been at the forefront of using technology for the benefit of passengers, environment and the airline’s business. In 2016, GoAir doubled its order for Airbus A320neo (new engine option) to 144 – these aircrafts offer approximately 20% better fuel efficiency.

Now, it is the time for TaxiBots. GoAir plans to deploy TaxiBots at all the major airports within the next few quarters.”GoAir currently operates over 325 daily flights and carried around 13.91 lakh passengers in August 2019. GoAir flies to 24 domestic destinations and 7 international destinations.