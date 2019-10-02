Home Nation

Shameful that Nathuram Godse is being glorified through social media, says Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh also said that efforts should be made to inculcate Mahatma Gandhi's ideology into children.

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

INDORE: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday said it is shameful that while Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse is being glorified through social media, the country's founding father is being defamed.

"Mahatma Gandhi was a nationalist, he did not just belong to the Congress. His ideology never dies. We remember him because he adopted the route of non-violence, goodwill and love and took our country to freedom. However, today through social media, the way Mahatma Gandhi is being defamed and Nathuram Godse is being glorified, this is very shameful," he told reporters here at an event to mark Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.

Singh said that efforts should be made to inculcate Mahatma Gandhi's ideology into children.

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was the forefront of the freedom struggle against the colonial British rule with utmost patience.

This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947. Fondly known as Bapu, his unwavering belief in 'swaraj' (self-governance) and 'ahimsa' (violence) won him accolades across the world.

Globally, Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary is celebrated as the 'International Day of Non-Violence'.

Both Congress and BJP are organising a number of events throughout the country to mark Bapu's 150th birth anniversary.

