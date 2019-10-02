Home Nation

'Will work hard to realise Bapu's dreams of creating better planet': PM pays homage to Mahatma

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former PM Manmohan Singh, BJP veteran L K Advani, Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Hardeep Singh Puri, and BJP working president J P Nadda also paid tribute.

Published: 02nd October 2019 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Prime minister Narendra modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth Anniversary at Rajghat in New Delhi on Wednesday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on his 150th birth anniversary.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, BJP veteran L K Advani, Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Hardeep Singh Puri, and BJP working president J P Nadda were among those who paid floral tributes to the father of the nation.

Naidu urged people to implement Gandhian principles in their daily lives.

"As we pay reverential homage to the Mahatma on his 150th Birth Anniversary, let us strive to transform our lives by internalizing and implementing the Gandhian principles in our daily life," the vice president said in his tweet.

The prime minister said the nation expresses its gratitude to Gandhi for his everlasting contribution to humanity.

"We pledge to continue working hard to realise his dreams and create a better planet," Modi wrote on Twitter.

In a short video on Gandhi, Modi said his message of peace is still relevant to the world community.

The prime minister also referred to the seven perversions Gandhi had cautioned people about.

These are: wealth without work, pleasure without conscience, knowledge without character, visit without ethics, science without humanity, religion without sacrifice and politics without principles.

