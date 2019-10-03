Aaditya Thackeray says he's the 'CM' after filing papers for Worli seat

Abhijit Mulye By

MUMBAI: On the backdrop of him being projected as the party’s Chief Ministerial candidate, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday asserted that he was the “CM – the Common Man”, as he filed his nomination for the October 21 assembly election from the Worli constituency in Central Mumbai.

The 29-year-old third-generation leader of the party reached the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) office at Worli after a mega road show. Thousands of Shiv Sena workers cheered him all the way, while he was flanked by his father Uddhav Thackeray and mother Rashmi as he filed the nomination.

While greeting people after filing nomination, he said that he has promised the people of the constituency to turn it into “Worli A plus”, and build “a new Maharashtra”.

“I have always been in politics. I have always loved this profession. When I saw politics closely for the past nine years.. the choice was, whether the party will accept me as an MLA... Common Man means CM. My campaign will be for a new Maharashtra,” Aaditya said while interacting with media persons after filing nomination.

Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has not fielded its candidate from Worli.

“I thank all those who made Aaditya’s nomination possible,” said his father and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray with a broad smile on his face when asked about the MNS’ gesture.

In the papers filed before the returning officer, Aaditya declared movable assets worth Rs 11.38 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 4.67 crore.

While movable assets include cash, bank deposits, investment in bonds, jewellery and others assets, apart from a BMW car valued at Rs 6.5 lakh, among immovable assets, Aaditya declared five plots of land in Raigad district, two shops in Thane, self-acquired property and inherited assets worth Rs 4.67 crore when put together. He declared his occupation as ‘business’ and his total income as per last income tax return is Rs 26.3 lakh. He has listed interest, rent, share of profit from firm and dividend as his sources of income.

Most of the parties resorted to show of strength while filing nominations on Thursday as Friday is the last day for filing nominations. Apart from Aditya Thackeray education minister BJP’s Ashish Shelar and former minister Congress’ Naseem Khan filed nominations from Bandra West and Chandiwali in western suburbs respectively. NCP’s Jitendra Awhad filed nomination from Mumbra in Thane where party chief Sharad Pawar participated in his road show. State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil along with Pune Mayor Mukta Tilak filed their nominations after a huge show of strength in Pune.

Leader of opposition in state legislative council Dhananjay Munde and minister for women and child development Pankaja Munde too filed their nominations from Parli in Beed district amidst a grand show of strength. The cousins are pitted against each other.

