Bihar rains: Death toll rises to 45, Patna limps back to normalcy 

By Express News Service

PATNA: At least 45 people have died in rain-related incidents in Bihar following a torrential spell that took place between September 27 and 30, authorities said.

Intensified rescue and relief operations are now underway in the submerged localities.

Patna witnessed no rainfall in the last 48 hours and bright sunshine encouraged the marooned people to venture out of their houses to carry on with their daily lives with restoration work now in full swing.

An official release by the government has put the total number of people affected by the devastating spell at 17.09 lakh.

The districts affected were Patna, Bhojpur, Bhagalpur, Khagaria, Samastipur, Begusarai, Lakhisarai and Vaishali situated on either side of the Ganga besides Arwal, Nawada and Nalanda in the Magadh region and Darbhanga and Katihar in Mithila.