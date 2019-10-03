Home Nation

Congress MLA Aditi Singh breaches party line, attends 36-hour special session of UP assembly

The Congress party along with SP and BSP had decided to boycott the 36-non-stop special session of UP assembly organised to mark 150th birth anniversary of the father of nation Mahatma Gandhi.

Published: 03rd October 2019 01:35 AM

Aditi Singh

Congress MLA from Rae Bareli Aditi Singh. (Photo| ANI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Taking a stand contrary to her party over the special session of Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Congress’ Rae Bareli MLA Aditi Singh reached the house in the evening to take part in the discussion here on Wednesday.

Notably, the Congress party along with SP and BSP had decided to boycott the 36-hour non-stop special session of UP assembly organised to mark 150th birth anniversary of the father of nation Mahatma Gandhi.

The agenda of the session was to hold a discussion of 17 sustainable development goals defined by the UN.

When asked about her decision to attend the house against her party’s stand, the young MLA said she found it imperative to attend the session as it was focused on the discussion over issues related to the people who elect the MLAs. “I have taken the decision to attend the house rising above the party lines. I tried to put forth my views on the floor of the house as I have been chosen to represent those who have elected me,” she said.

“My first priority has always been to take care of the welfare of my people. I have always tried to do what my late father has taught me and also what I think is right,” she maintained.

Responding to the query that if her decision would not amount to indiscipline, Aditi Singh said it would be the party’s call. “I am prepared to face whatever decision the party takes over the issue. However I have done what I felt was right,” she reiterated. In the house, Congress MLA raised the issues related to water and poverty while taking part in the discussions.

Earlier also, Aditi Singh has taken stands contrary to her party line over the issue of abrogation of Art 370. The Congress MLA from Rae Bareli, which is represented by Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi in Lok Sabha, had welcomed the abrogation of Art 370 from Kashmir calling it a historic decision and a welcome move.

