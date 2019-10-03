Dehradun Bar gets notice for defying HC

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Bar Council of India has issued notice to Dehradun Bar Association after the latter’s members defied an Uttarakhand High Court direction of September 25 to desist from its Saturday strike, continuing for the last 34 years, and attend court.

Uttarakhand lawyers have been observing the strike on Saturdays and refused to attend court over their demand for a bench of the High Court in Dehradun.

The Court acting on a PIL had held the strike by lawyers of lower courts as ‘illegal’ and warned that violation of its order would invite disciplinary action.

The High Court had also directed district bar associations at Dehradun, Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar to withdraw their call for strike and attend courts on all working Saturdays. Manmohan Kandwal, president of the Uttarakhand Bar Association said, “We will reply to the notice per procedure.”