Har Har Modi Ghar Ghar Modi slogan spread fire of hate to every house: Digvijaya Singh

On the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Singh quoted Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, 'communalism of majority is more dangerous than the communalism of minorities.'

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Former Madhya Pradesh CM and presently Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh said on Wednesday that it won’t be easy to save the country if communalization of majority community happened in India like how it's presently happening in Pakistan.

Addressing a seminar held in Indore to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Singh said “Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had said that communalism of majority is more dangerous than the communalism of minorities. So if the communalization of majority community presently happening in Pakistan happened in India, then it won’t be easy to save the nation.”

Singh further said, “The raising of Har Har Modi Ghar Ghar Modi slogan has spread the fire of hate to every house. Through such slogan, the fire of hate has been spread to every house by Narendra Modi and the ideology behind such slogan,” maintained Singh.

“I firmly believe that keeping the ghost of communalism locked in the bottle is good for the country if it gets out of the bottle it won’t be easy to lock it back in the bottle. This is already being seen in Pakistan,” said Singh.

Taking a dig at the BJP’s Gandhi Sankalp Yatra, Singh said, “It’s strange that the ideology which assassinated Mahatma Gandhi, is now giving a message to its workers to do padyatra at every gram panchayat for spreading Gandhi’s ideology.

I want to ask them in which form will they present Gandhi in those gram panchayats. I would request them to tell us which philosophy will they present to the people in gram panchayats, will it be Gandhi Darshan (Gandhian philosophy) or Godse or Golwalkar darshan (ideology espoused by Nathuram Godse or Golwalkar).”

Mahatma Gandhi and abrogation of Article 370

Raising the issue of abrogation of Article 370 of Indian Constitution by the Narendra Modi government, the Rajya Sabha member Singh said, “Had Mahatma Gandhi been alive on the day when Article 370 was abrogated, then he would have perhaps embarked on a Padyatra from Red Fort in Delhi to Lal Chowk in Srinagar. By abrogating Article 370, PM Modi and home minister Amit Shah have ended former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Kashmir doctrine of Kashmiriyat, Jamhuriyat and Insaniyat.”

