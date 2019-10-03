Kolkata Diary

Home Nation

Kolkata High Court on Tuesday turned down the state government's decision to reserve 40% seats in the MD and MS courses for doctors serving in state-run hospitals.

By Pranab Mondal
HC nixes 40% quota in medical seats
Kolkata High Court on Tuesday turned down the state government’s decision to reserve 40% seats in the MD and MS courses for doctors serving in state-run hospitals. The court described the state’s decision as contrary to a ruling by the Supreme Court and also cancelled the admission of those government doctors who had gained entry in the postgraduate courses under the quota. The order means the health department will have to prepare a fresh merit list based on the marks in the entrance examination.

V-Cs asked to publish results on time
The vice-chancellors of universities in West Bengal have been asked to publish results, including review of answer scripts, on time considering the choice-based credit system (CBCS) that has already come into effect. Education minister Partha Chatterjee met the VCs a day ago to take stock of the problems ailing academic institutes.

In 2016, the UGC had recommended the introduction of the CBCS, along with the semester system, in the undergraduate and postgraduate courses to improve the standard of education. Under the semester system, the students have the option to choose the subject across discipline and the freedom to study a few papers in a college other than the one he or she enrolled in.

No heavy vehicles on Tallah bridge
Buses and minibuses will not ply on the Tallah bridge, which connects a large part of Kolkata’s northern fringes to the city, till October 12. As a result, Durga puja revellers heading towards to city for pandal hopping will have to face a tough time. The restriction was imposed after none of the agencies, which ran a health check on the structure, recommended that the state ban the plying of heavy vehicles on the bridge. CM Mamata Banerjee declared the ban on the movement of heavy vehicles on the bridge.

IIM-Calcutta to launch online courses
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Calcutta, is planning to launch two online certificate courses in Management Science and Supply Chain Analytics for a global audience. The prestigious B-school has partnered with Coursera, a global online learning platform, to launch the online courses. “IIM-Calcutta wants to be at the forefront of using technology to deliver learning and to expand our presence among learners globally,” said an IIM official. “Sharing it in on a platform like Coursera will allow us to innovate and deliver our programs to a much larger audience, not just within India but abroad,” he added.

