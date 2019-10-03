Home Nation

Man rapes college student in moving train, dumps body in toilet; gets death penalty in Assam

The court told the convict he had the right of appeal against the order before the Gauhati High Court within 30 days either by appointing his own advocate or through legal aid panel advocate.

Published: 03rd October 2019 08:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

Suicide, rope, hanging, hang

For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustration)

By IANS

GUWAHATI: A district and sessions court in Assam on Thursday awarded death penalty to Bikash Das for rape and murder of a college student on a moving train in July 2018.

"The convict Bikash Das is to be hanged by the neck till death. In view of awarding of the death penalty, sentence of fine is not imposed on the convict Das," said the Sivsagar district and sessions court judge.

The court told the convict he had the right of appeal against the order before the Gauhati High Court within 30 days either by appointing his own advocate or through legal aid panel advocate or by way of Jail Appeal.

On July 10 last year, Bikash and his accomplice raped and killed a student of the Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat, on a moving train and dumped the body in the train toilet.

The body was spotted at Simlaguri station by a passenger and the police were informed.

The body of an elderly woman was recovered from another train in the Dibrugarh district the next day causing massive public outcry for punishing the guilty.

After police arrested Bikash and Bipin Pandey for involvement in the crime, Bikash confessed to the crime.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Assam rape case Guwahati rape case verdict Assam train rape case
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp