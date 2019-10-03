Not every other case can be transferred to CBI, says Supreme Court 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has asked high courts across the country not to send every other case for detailed investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation while setting aside an order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which had handed over a case to the CBI from the local police.

A bench of Justices NV Ramana and Sanjiv Khanna said, “CBI is not God. They can’t know everything, crack every case.”

In August 2017, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had ordered a CBI investigation into the disappearance of a man, whose brother had approached it.

Petitioner Shyambir Singh had complained that his brother was missing since 2012 when he had gone to collect money from certain people who had bought land from their father.

At this, the high court had transferred the investigation from Palwal police to the CBI.

The CBI, however, challenged this in the apex court, pointing out, that there were no good reasons as to why the local police could not have investigated the case and rather the premier investigating agency, which has limited manpower and resources, had to be roped in.

Agreeing with the CBI, the bench said, “Not every case can go to the CBI. If every other case starts going to the CBI then there will be utter chaos. This can’t be done.”

The bench told the victim’s brother, Singh, that he should challenge the report by the Palwal police, which had attempted to close the case by citing his brother as untraceable.