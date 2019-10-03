Home Nation

Not every other case can be transferred to CBI, says Supreme Court 

In August 2017, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had ordered a CBI investigation into the disappearance of a man, whose brother had approached it. 

Published: 03rd October 2019 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has asked high courts across the country not to send every other case for detailed investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation while setting aside an order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which had handed over a case to the CBI from the local police.

A bench of Justices NV Ramana and Sanjiv Khanna said, “CBI is not God. They can’t know everything, crack every case.”

In August 2017, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had ordered a CBI investigation into the disappearance of a man, whose brother had approached it. 

Petitioner Shyambir Singh had complained that his brother was missing since 2012 when he had gone to collect money from certain people who had bought land from their father.

At this, the high court had transferred the investigation from Palwal police to the CBI.

The CBI, however, challenged this in the apex court, pointing out, that there were no good reasons as to why the local police could not have investigated the case and rather the premier investigating agency, which has limited manpower and resources, had to be roped in.

Agreeing with the CBI, the bench said, “Not every case can go to the CBI. If every other case starts going to the CBI then there will be utter chaos. This can’t be done.”

The bench told the victim’s brother, Singh, that he should challenge the report by the Palwal police, which had attempted to close the case by citing his brother as untraceable.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court CBI
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp