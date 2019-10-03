Home Nation

Won't go for Kartarpur inauguration, Manmohan will visit only as pilgrim: Amarinder

Amarinder said that he and former PM Manmohan Singh will only be visiting the Gurudwara via the corridor.

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday said that he will not go to Pakistan for the opening of Kartarpur corridor and indicated that former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh will also not attend the event.

The former PM had agreed to join the first all-party "jatha" (pilgrims' delegation) to the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara to join the mega event after the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor. The CM said this after meeting with the former prime minister here.

"There is no question of me going (to Pakistan for the opening of Kartarpur corridor) and I feel Dr Manmohan Singh will not go as well," Captain Amarinder said. Earlier today, Captain Amarinder invited the former Prime Minister to attend the main event at Sultanpur Lodhi to mark Guru Nanak Dev's 550th Prakash Purab next month.

Pakistan government had extended an invitation to Manmohan Singh for the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor to be held on November 9. Congress sources had said he's not likely to accept the invitation. The corridor will connect Kartarpur Sahib with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims.

