Home Nation

10 arrested for assault on Sanskrit college student, who allegedly heckled Babul Supriyo

The police declined to comment on whether those arrested were members of the ABVP.

Published: 04th October 2019 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

BURDWAN (WEST BENGAL): Ten persons were arrested here on Friday for alleged assault on Debanjan Ballav - a Sanskrit college student who was accused of heckling Union minister Babul Supriyo at Jadavpur University on September 19.

In his complaint, Ballav, who has been in the eye of storm over the JU campus episode, claimed that he and his girlfriend were dragged out of a bus and assaulted by the activists of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) near Burdwan on Wednesday.

"Based on Ballav's complaint, we have arrested 10 persons. We are still investigating the matter," East Midnapore Superintendent of Police Bhaskar Mukherjee said.

However, he declined to comment on whether those arrested were members of the ABVP. The right-wing students' outfit, on its part, said Ballav's charges were "baseless and politically motivated". Supriyo was shown black flags and heckled by a section of students last month on Jadavpur University Campus, where he had gone to address a seminar organised by the ABVP.

The next day the Union minister tweeted a picture of the Sanskrit college student pulling him by his hair during the scuffle. Ballav's mother had appealed to Supriyo not to harm his son's career and the minister assured him of the same. The undergraduate student, however, refused to apologise to Supriyo, claiming that he had raised his hand in self defence.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Debanjan Ballav Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad West Bengal ABVP Babul Supriyo East Midnapore Police Babul Supriyo attack
India Matters
Jadaiya Bai Baiga spent over 50 years of her life as a labourer hewing wood and even selling country-made liquor
MP tribal labourer debuts as international painter in Italy, France
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ( Photo | EPS )
Jagan announces 50% quota for women in market panel chief posts
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Cops to exhume bodies of  6 of family who died at different times, but in similar manner
The woman had applied for Indian citizenship immediately after her marriage however, it was not accepted on some legal grounds. (File Photo | AFP)
After staying on long-term visa for 35 years, Pakistan woman gets Indian citizenship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp