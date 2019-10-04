Home Nation

Anti-Citizenship Bill protest to greet Amit Shah in Mizoram on Saturday

Various organisations in the Northeast stand opposed to the Bill as it threatens the land, language and culture of the indigenous communities.

Published: 04th October 2019 04:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Groups and organisations in Mizoram, opposed to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, will stage a protest when Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits the state on Saturday.

The protest will be staged by the influential NGO Co-ordination Committee. It has urged people to wear black shawls to register their protest against the contentious Bill.

Shah has ruffled many a feather through his recent statements indicating the Centre’s move to go ahead with the Bill, which seeks to grant Indian citizenship to immigrants, belonging to six “persecuted” non-Muslim communities, who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014.

Various organisations in the Northeast stand opposed to the Bill as it threatens the land, language and culture of the indigenous communities. They re-launched the protests on Thursday by taking to the streets in Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.

Shah’s visit is being seen as an attempt to warm up to people vis-à-vis the Bill.

Alleged torture of Chakma students

Ahead of the Union Home Minister’s visit, the All India Chakma Students’ Union (AICSU) has requested him to “address” the alleged torture of Chakma students in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) in Mizoram.

“All 34 Chakma students, including nine girls, fled the hostel of JNV Thenzawl in Serchhip district of Mizoram for their homes on October 3 due to lack of security, intimidation and threats of torture following the torture of a Class XII student, Nolin Bikash Chakma, by Mizo students with iron rods at the hostel on September 26,” AICSU vice president Tejang Chakma alleged.

He said 17 of the students, who fled the hostel, were from Lawngtlai district and as many others from Mamit district.

The AICSU alleged that the torture of Chakma students in JNVs was “regular”. In 1997, it recalled, the JNV authorities had to shift all 43 Chakma students, lodged at the hostel at JNV at Hrangchalkawn in Mizoram’s Lunglei district, to JNV at Mao Gate in Senapati district of Manipur following their alleged torture and harassment.

“There is an immediate need to end such torture in the educational institutions and create conducive atmosphere for return of all the 34 Chakma students studying at JNV Thenzawl…

“Unless the Home Minister of India ensures safe and secure environment inside the school premises run by the Central government, it shall be a failure of the Government of India to secure the future of its children,” the AICSU said in a representation submitted to Shah.

It demanded the establishment of two new JNVs at Marpara in Lunglei district and Kamalanagar in Chakma Autonomous District Council at the earliest “so that minority students can study in peace”.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Shah Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016 Mizoram NGO Co-ordination Committee
India Matters
Jadaiya Bai Baiga spent over 50 years of her life as a labourer hewing wood and even selling country-made liquor
MP tribal labourer debuts as international painter in Italy, France
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ( Photo | EPS )
Jagan announces 50% quota for women in market panel chief posts
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Cops to exhume bodies of  6 of family who died at different times, but in similar manner
The woman had applied for Indian citizenship immediately after her marriage however, it was not accepted on some legal grounds. (File Photo | AFP)
After staying on long-term visa for 35 years, Pakistan woman gets Indian citizenship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp