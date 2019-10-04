Home Nation

Bangladesh PM Hasina Visit: Has BJP's Biplab Deb replaced TMC's Mamata Banerjee?

CM Biplab Deb flew to Delhi after PM Sheikh Hasina requested a specific meeting with the Tripura leader whose state borders Bangladesh.

Published: 04th October 2019 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Tripura CM Biplab Deb, Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

Tripura CM Biplab Deb, Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (Photos PTI, AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Visiting Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina seems to have found a new ally in Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb, after years of a blow hot and cold relationship with another Bengali speaking Chief Minister - Mamata Banerjee.

Deb flew in to Delhi on Thursday after Hasina requested a specific meeting with the Tripura leader whose state borders Bangladesh.

While Deb requested a direct international flight between Dhaka and Agartala, Hasina seems to have given an in principle go ahead for that. Issues related to an international driving permit between India and Bangladesh through the Tripura border featured in the meeting that lasted for 90 minutes. Both the leaders have agreed on providing temporary permits.

There was a waterway also about to be built between Tripura's Sinamura and Bangladesh. That too is likely to be declared as "international protocol route", post this meeting, subject to the Indo-Bangladesh agreements.

Bangladesh is a Bengali speaking nation and hence had historical bonds with West Bengal. But the relationship between the two leaders, Hasina and Banerjee, hasn't been consistent. Back in 2011, Banerjee had refused to accompany then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to Bangladesh. In spite of requests from Hasina, the Bengal Chief Minister did not yield.

The Teesta water sharing pact between the two nations was still pending, in spite of India and Bangladesh both keen to seal the deal, due to stiff opposition by Banerjee.

Even this year, the fiery Trinamool Congress supremo reiterated her stiff opposition to the pact, in the West Bengal Assembly. As a consequence, Bangladesh stopped exporting Hilsa, a prized fish for the Bengali platter, creating heart burns in West Bengal.

"Bangladesh has stopped supply of Hilsa for some time. I understand they are sad as we could not give them water from the Teesta," Banerjee had said in July this year.

Though the two met last year and this February, but the meetings hardly could break the ice between them.

Meanwhile, Hasina seems to have cozied up with Tripura, a state where the main language spoken is Bengali. Deb has also warmly reciprocated the move and results have started to reflect.

Rubber and bamboo are indigenous produce of Tripura that are largely exported to neighbouring Bangladesh. Hasina has agreed for a cut on import duty on 14 such products including bamboo.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to India hosted a dinner which the two leader attended, following which Deb termed the interaction "fruitful". Has Deb's Tripura taken the place of Banerjee's West Bengal, for Bangladesh?

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Tripura CM Biplab Deb Mamata Banerjee Indo Bangladesh
India Matters
Jadaiya Bai Baiga spent over 50 years of her life as a labourer hewing wood and even selling country-made liquor
MP tribal labourer debuts as international painter in Italy, France
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ( Photo | EPS )
Jagan announces 50% quota for women in market panel chief posts
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Cops to exhume bodies of  6 of family who died at different times, but in similar manner
The woman had applied for Indian citizenship immediately after her marriage however, it was not accepted on some legal grounds. (File Photo | AFP)
After staying on long-term visa for 35 years, Pakistan woman gets Indian citizenship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp