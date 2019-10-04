Home Nation

Bhima Koregaon case: SC extends protection from arrest to Gautam Navlakha till October 15

The apex court directed the Maharashtra government to place before it the material collected during the ongoing investigation against Navlakha.

Published: 04th October 2019 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 09:22 AM

Human rights activist Gautam Navlakha being arrested by the Pune police at his residence (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Friday gave social activist Gautam Navlakha interim protection from arrest till October 15 in the Bhima-Koregaon case and asked the Maharashtra Police to produce relevant documents related to his case.A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta directed the Maharashtra government to place before it material collected during the ongoing investigation against Navlakha in connection with the case and said that they would hear the detailed arguments on October 15.

Navlakha has filed the plea challenging the Bombay High Court order refusing to quash the FIR lodged against him.An FIR was lodged against Navlakha and four others — Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves and Sudha Bharadwaj — by the Pune Police in January 2018 after the Elgar Parishad held on December 31, 2017, that had allegedly triggered violence at Koregaon Bhima in Pune district the next day.
Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the activist, said Navlakha has not been questioned for the last 14 months ever since he was kept under protection from arrested.

“The FIR was filed on January 2018 and Navlakha was not named. He had categorically spoken against violence. He doesn’t belong to any banned organisation. The only allegation is that he expressed sympathy,” Singhvi argued.The court said any person who supports a banned organisation can be prosecuted and asked Singhvi as to why they have not sought anticipatory bail and sought quashing of FIR.

