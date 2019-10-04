Home Nation

Come 2020, admissions to AIIMS, JIPMER will be through NEET

At present, admissions to all medical colleges except AIIMS and JIPMER are done through the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test.

Published: 04th October 2019 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

board exams, students

At present, admissions to all medical colleges except AIIMS and JIPMER are done through the NEET. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Starting 2020, there will be just one entrance test for all medical colleges in India, including AIIMS (All India Institutes of Medical Sciences) in various parts of the country and JIPMER (Jawaharlal Institute of Post-Graduate Medical Education and Research) at Puducherry.

At present, admissions to all medical colleges except AIIMS and JIPMER are done through the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). As for AIIMS and JIPMER, which directly function under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, admission tests are conducted by the National Testing Agency and are arguably tougher than NEET.

But with the National Medical Commission (NMC) — the new medical education regulator replacing the Medical Council of India — now slowly taking shape, the Union health ministry has decided to scrap the other two entrance tests. 

“NEET score will be valid for admission to all medical colleges in India starting next academic session,” said a senior official in the medical education section of the health ministry.

There are about 15 AIIMS in the country now, which offer undergraduate courses. They have about 1,500 MBBS seats as of now, but the government is hoping to get academic activities started at least three more such institutions in the next one year.

Officials also said that with just one entrance test for all medical colleges, it will be easy to rank the institutions — particularly second-generation AIIMS in various cities — based on student perception and choice of college.

90,000+ MBBS seats
  
“Nearly 85,000 MBBS seats available for admission through NEET now. We hope to take this number past 90,000 next year,” another official said

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NEET AAIMS JIPMER
India Matters
Jadaiya Bai Baiga spent over 50 years of her life as a labourer hewing wood and even selling country-made liquor
MP tribal labourer debuts as international painter in Italy, France
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ( Photo | EPS )
Jagan announces 50% quota for women in market panel chief posts
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Cops to exhume bodies of  6 of family who died at different times, but in similar manner
The woman had applied for Indian citizenship immediately after her marriage however, it was not accepted on some legal grounds. (File Photo | AFP)
After staying on long-term visa for 35 years, Pakistan woman gets Indian citizenship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp