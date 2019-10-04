Dynastic families awash Congress’ first list of candidates in Haryana

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The family members of former CMs Bhajan Lal and Bansi Lal found a place in the first list of 84 Congress candidates in Haryana, where the party again relied on dynastic politics despite many political families faring poorly in the general elections.In the list released on Wednesday night, Bhajan Lal’s son and sitting MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi was re-nominated from Adampur and his elder brother Chander Mohan given ticket from Panchkula. Chander Mohan is making a comeback after he sacrificed his political career in 2008 to marry a lawyer and converted to Islam. However, Bhajan Lal’s daughter-in-law and sitting Hansi MLA Renuka Bishnoi will not contest this time.

Bansi Lal’s daughter-in-law Kiran Choudhary, a three-time MLA, will again contest from Tosham. Kiran was recently shunted out from the post of CLP leader by former CM BS Hooda. Former BCCI chief Ranbir Mahendra, the late CM’s son, got the ticket from Badhra.Also, Haryana Youth Congress former president Chiranjeev Rao — son of former Cabinet minister Capt Ajay Yadav — will replace his father in Rewari as the senior Yadav had announced that he will not contest the elections this time. In the general elections, Rao had lost to BJP’s Rao Inderjit in Gurugram.

Late state minister HS Chatha’s son Mandeep is the party candidate from Pehowa, while Varun Chaudhry, son of former PCC chief Phool Chand Mullana, is contesting from Mullana. Playing safe, the party gave tickets to 16 of the 17 sitting legislators. It also fielded turncoats including former INLD state chief Ashok Arora, and ex-INLD legislator Pradeep Choudhry among others.