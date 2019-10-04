Home Nation

Festive respite: Petrol, diesel prices dip for second day

As per the Indian Oil website, the new rates on petrol in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai are Rs 74.33/litre, Rs 76.96/litre, Rs 79.93/litre and Rs 77.21/litre, respectively.

Published: 04th October 2019 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Petrol price hike, Petrol pump, Petrol price

Diesel rates also reduced by 8 paisa a litre in Delhi, Kolata and Mumbai and in Chennai the reduction was by 9 paisa a litre. (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Fuel price rates continued a downward trend for the second day on Friday. Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai saw a decline of 18 paisa a litre on petrol and Chennai 19 paisa per litre.

Similarly, diesel rates also reduced by 8 paisa a litre in Delhi, Kolata and Mumbai and in Chennai the reduction was by 9 paisa a litre.

"This festive season has seen the prices of fruit and vegetable soar. The rising fuel prices are one of the major factors for this. Now that the fuel rates are coming down, the consumers may benefit," said Anuj Gupta, Vice-President of Angel Broking.

As per the Indian Oil website, the new rates on petrol in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai are Rs 74.33/litre, Rs 76.96/litre, Rs 79.93/litre and Rs 77.21/litre, respectively.

The diesel rates after the decline are Rs 67.35/litre, Rs 69.71/litre, Rs 70.61/litre and Rs 71.15/litre, respectively.

The fuel price has seen a decline for the past two days and in Delhi petrol rates have come down by 28 paisa/litre and diesel by 14 paisa/litre.

Gupta said that the fuel rates will come down further as the brent crude oil price is declining.

The fuel prices had seen a sharp rise after the drone attack on a Saudi oil facility on September 14. The Brent crude oil rates went up by $71.95 /barrel. But, now the rates are gradually coming down and the Brent Crude rates have come down by $14 per barrel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fuel Prices
India Matters
Jadaiya Bai Baiga spent over 50 years of her life as a labourer hewing wood and even selling country-made liquor
MP tribal labourer debuts as international painter in Italy, France
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ( Photo | EPS )
Jagan announces 50% quota for women in market panel chief posts
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Cops to exhume bodies of  6 of family who died at different times, but in similar manner
The woman had applied for Indian citizenship immediately after her marriage however, it was not accepted on some legal grounds. (File Photo | AFP)
After staying on long-term visa for 35 years, Pakistan woman gets Indian citizenship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp