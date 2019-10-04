Home Nation

India won't join BRI, its concept won't apply to us, says EAM Jaishankar

India has time and again highlighted its concerns over BRI project, which has been labelled as a debt-trap by several leaders across the world.

Published: 04th October 2019 05:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 05:28 PM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday shot down speculations on whether India would copy China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), reiterating New Delhi's longstanding position on the project.

Responding to a question on the same, Jaishankar said at an interactive session at the World Economic Forum (WEF), "We are us and not just some other country. It's not just in this initiative but in whole lot of areas. My own sense is as India becomes bigger, we will find concepts developed for other countries won't necessarily apply to us. It's not very likely we'll copy models (from others)."

ALSO READ: Indian foreign policy must get a bigger footprint globally, says EAM Jaishankar

"We have a longstanding position on that. It is connected with sovereign matters. That has not changed," he added.

Last month, Jaishankar had said there would be no rethinking on India's position on the BRI.

ALSO READ: All countries but one have been good for regional cooperation - Jaishankar's jibe at Pakistan

"BRI rethink, the answer is no," the minister had said during a briefing on the 100-day achievements of the External Affairs Ministry under the second term of the Narendra Modi-led government.

India has time and again highlighted its concerns over the project, which has been labelled as a debt-trap by several leaders across the world.

New Delhi has previously said that no country can accept a project that ignores core concerns on territorial integrity.

