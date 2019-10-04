Home Nation

Indian Navy keen on onboarding third aircraft carrier, says Chief of Naval Staff Karambir Singh

Karambir Singh said that the aim of the Goa Maritime Conclave  is that as a smaller group of 10 countries around us to unite.

Published: 04th October 2019 03:58 PM

Admiral Karambir Singh

Admiral Karambir Singh (File Photo | UNI)

By ANI

PANAJI: The Chief of Naval Staff Karambir Singh on Friday said that the Indian Navy is keen on getting a third aircraft carrier so that two carriers are available for operations when one is up for repairs.

"The Navy is also pushing for a third aircraft carrier to meet maritime challenges in the Indian Ocean region. We are very much looking forward to the government to take a decision on the third aircraft carrier. The procedure for that is yet to start," Singh told reporters at the sidelines of ongoing Goa Maritime Conclave (GMC).

He also said that the navy is keen on looking at greener fuel for its warships.

"We are keen on looking at avenues for greener fuels like electric propulsion for our warships," he said.

Earlier in the day, Singh spoke at the second edition of GMC.

"The aim of the conclave is that as a smaller group of 10 countries around us to unite and delve on common challenges for all of us. The focus is on finding regional solutions to the regional problems," he said.

Singh pointed out that the challenges that face the region apart from piracy are natural phenomena.

"Climate change, rising sea levels, natural calamities pose clear and present dangers. Maritime terror, drug smuggling, IUU (illegal unreported unregulated) fishing, poaching, trafficking, etc. have increasingly occupied navies across the region," Singh told the conclave on Friday.

He further said that it will take a concerted effort by all the nations of the region to address the challenges.

"There is a recognition that no one nation can do it all alone. The vastness of the oceans is only contradicted by the inadequacy of our individual resources. No single entity can single-handedly requisition the full scale of assets, economics and expertise to tackle the gamut of challenges faced. This is also crucial, given the transnational nature of threats," he said.

The GMC was envisioned as a regional maritime forum of like-minded navies of the Indian Ocean region for apex level dialogue. The forum also serves as a construct which aids interaction between stakeholders in the region, thereby supporting co-operative initiatives for maritime security.

The GMC began on Thursday and will culminate on October 5. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was the chief guest for the conclave on Friday.

