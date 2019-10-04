Home Nation

Pakistan funded Yasin Malik to spread unrest in Valley, says NIA

Separatists Asiya Andrabi, Shabir Shah, Masarat Alam Bhat have also been named as accused in the charge sheet.

Published: 04th October 2019 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 09:09 AM

JKLF Chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik

JKLF Chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The role of Pakistan High Commission in supporting separatists and providing directions to continue unrest in the Kashmir has been established, claimed the NIA on Friday as it filed a supplementary charge sheet against JKLF chief Yasin Malik and four others in 2017 terror-funding case.

Besides Malik, separatists Asiya Andrabi, Shabir Shah, Masarat Alam Bhat and former J&K MLA Rashid Engineer were named in the charge sheet for allegedly conspiring to wage a war against the central government by carrying out terrorist and secessionist activities.

The charge sheet, running into 3,000 pages, has alleged that the Pakistan High Commission supported the separatists through transfer of funds via financial conduits to create unrest in the Kashmir Valley. “Role of Pakistan High Commission in supporting the separatist and other networks through transfer of funds via financial conduits and in providing directions to continue the unrest in the Kashmir valley has been clearly established,” said an NIA statement. 

NIA also claimed that the five accused were in touch with people across the border (Pakistan). “During investigation, there was recovery of various SMSs, chats, e-mails, WhatsApp and videos clearly indicating the nexus between the already chargesheeted accused and the above five accused persons. In the videos they are seen, exhorting general public for illegal acts, sympathizing with the militants and seeking direct support from Pakistan,” NIA said. Citing chats and emails of Malik and Shah, NIA alleged that there was evidence of the accused receiving funds from not just Pakistan but from various other countries too.   

Shah asks for security  action plans
Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed the border guarding forces to list issues affecting the security of the forward locations and submit detailed action plans to resolve them. Shah also stressed on the Centre’s policy of “zero tolerance” on insurgency, corruption & smuggling of weapons, narcotics and cattle. The issues were discussed at a high-level meeting, chaired by Shah, to review the current status of border security and measures to be taken to strengthen it, a statement said. He directed the director generals of all border guarding forces to identify all issues affecting border security and submit a detailed action plan to the home ministry in this regard, it said. 

