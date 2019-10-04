Home Nation

President Kovind appoints Chief Justices to seven high courts

Vacancies at Kerala, Rajasthan and Himachal HCs arose after CJIs were elevated to the Supreme Court in September.

Published: 04th October 2019 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

President Ramnath Kovind

President Ramnath Kovind (File photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday appointed Chief Justices to seven high courts.
Justice A Mani Kumar, a judge of the Madras High Court, has been elevated as the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court. Justice J K Maheshwari, a judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Andhra HC.

Karnataka High Court judge Justice L N Swamy has been elevated as Chief Justice of the the Himachal Pradesh HC.Acting chief justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court Justice Ravi Shankar Jha has been appointed as Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Similarly, Allahabad HC judge Ajai Lamba has been elevated as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court.

Bombay High Court judge Indrajt Mahanty is the new Rajasthan CJ. Justice Arup K Goswami, a judge of Gauhati HC, is the new CJ of Sikkim HC.The President also went with the collegium on the transfer of Telangana High Court judge Justice Sanjay Kumar to the Punjab and Haryana HC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
President Kovind
India Matters
Jadaiya Bai Baiga spent over 50 years of her life as a labourer hewing wood and even selling country-made liquor
MP tribal labourer debuts as international painter in Italy, France
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ( Photo | EPS )
Jagan announces 50% quota for women in market panel chief posts
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Cops to exhume bodies of  6 of family who died at different times, but in similar manner
The woman had applied for Indian citizenship immediately after her marriage however, it was not accepted on some legal grounds. (File Photo | AFP)
After staying on long-term visa for 35 years, Pakistan woman gets Indian citizenship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp