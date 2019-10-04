President Kovind appoints Chief Justices to seven high courts

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday appointed Chief Justices to seven high courts.

Justice A Mani Kumar, a judge of the Madras High Court, has been elevated as the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court. Justice J K Maheshwari, a judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Andhra HC.

Karnataka High Court judge Justice L N Swamy has been elevated as Chief Justice of the the Himachal Pradesh HC.Acting chief justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court Justice Ravi Shankar Jha has been appointed as Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Similarly, Allahabad HC judge Ajai Lamba has been elevated as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court.

Bombay High Court judge Indrajt Mahanty is the new Rajasthan CJ. Justice Arup K Goswami, a judge of Gauhati HC, is the new CJ of Sikkim HC.The President also went with the collegium on the transfer of Telangana High Court judge Justice Sanjay Kumar to the Punjab and Haryana HC.