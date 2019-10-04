Home Nation

Refusal of bonus ahead of Durga puja pushes Darjeeling tea workers to go on mass leave on October 5

The decision to go on a hunger strike and mass leave was taken following the breakdown of talks between the Darjeeling tea workers and the management.

Published: 04th October 2019 12:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 12:43 AM   |  A+A-

tea, tea workers

For representational purposes

By IANS

KOLKATA: Around 75,000-80,000 workers of 87 premier tea gardens known the world over for producing the world-famous Darjeeling tea went on a hunger strike on Thursday protesting against the management refusing to give bonus ahead of the Durga puja festival, the biggest carnival of eastern India.

The protests are set to be intensified on Friday when the workers would take mass leave.

With all other sections of the society - merchant associations, vehicle owners associations, lawyers' association and civil society backing them, there is going to be a general strike or a bandh in the tea gardens and nearby areas, Tea Workers' Union Joint Forum Committee spokesman Ziaul Alam told IANS.

"It will for all practical purposes be a 12-hour strike from 6 am to 6 pm. But we are calling it mass leave as we had not served any notice on the management of the tea gardens," a leader of the workers said.

Calling the non-payment of bonus "a grave injustice", Alam said it was the first time that the workers have been denied the benefit during the Durga puja festival.

Expressing dismay over the "rigidity" of the tea garden owners, Alam said "the mass leave of work is in protest against their rigidity not to come to an amicable solution on bonus and the government's failure to resolve the issue".

The decision to go on a hunger strike and mass leave was taken following the breakdown of talks between the workers and the management.

The 87 tea gardens in Darjeeling employ 60,000 permanent and 15,000-20,000 casual and temporary workers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Darjeeling tea workers protest Darjeeling tea workers bonus Darjeeling tea workers mass leave Darjeeling tea Ziaul Alam
India Matters
Jadaiya Bai Baiga spent over 50 years of her life as a labourer hewing wood and even selling country-made liquor
MP tribal labourer debuts as international painter in Italy, France
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ( Photo | EPS )
Jagan announces 50% quota for women in market panel chief posts
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Cops to exhume bodies of  6 of family who died at different times, but in similar manner
The woman had applied for Indian citizenship immediately after her marriage however, it was not accepted on some legal grounds. (File Photo | AFP)
After staying on long-term visa for 35 years, Pakistan woman gets Indian citizenship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp