Renewed protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill begins in NE states   

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Two days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s announcement that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) would be brought in Parliament, groups and organisations, opposed to controversial Bill, launched a fresh round of protests in the Northeast on Thursday.

On Thursday, protests were held in Manipur, Nagaland and Meghalaya. In Nagaland, the Northeast Forum for Indigenous People (NEFIP) and the Joint Committee on Prevention of Illegal Immigration jointly staged the protests. They took out a protest march in Kohima and submitted a memorandum to CM Neiphiu Rio urging him to raise the issue with the Centre.

“We shall be grateful if Nagaland government takes up the issue with the Centre so it respects the sentiments of people of the Northeast by withdrawing the contentious Bill. It will help maintain peace and harmony in the region,” NEFIP vice-president Theja Therieh said. Protests were also staged in Manipur by various civil society organisations and social activists.