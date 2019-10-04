Sore with BJP, Akali Dal ties up with INLD

By Express News Service

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has again formed an alliance with the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) for the Assembly elections after the Akalis broke ties with the ruling BJP in Haryana. The SAD had contested the 2014 polls in alliance with the INLD, but their alliance ended in 2017 over the issue of the Sutlej-Yamuna link canal. The Akali Dal, which is part of the ruling NDA at the Centre, snapped ties with the BJP in Haryana after its MLA Balkaur Singh switched to the saffron party.

While Akali candidates filed nomination at Kalanwali, Ratia and Guhla Cheeka, the remaining seats will be fought jointly with INLD. Rajinder Singh Desujodha is the candidate from Kalanwali, Kulwinder Singh Kunal will contest from Ratia and Raj Kumar Ravarjagir from Gulla Cheeka for the Akali Dal.