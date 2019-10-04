Toddler killed during brawl over urinating in the open in Madhya Pradesh

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A fight between two families over urinating in the open allegedly triggered the killing of a-year-and-half boy in Bagaspur village of Sagar district on Tuesday evening.



The shocking incident happened just six days after two Dalit children were allegedly beaten to death by two Yadav men for defecating in the open in Shivpuri district of the state.



The latest incident happened in Bagaspur village under Bhangarh police station area at around 6 pm on Tuesday, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that rural India has declared itself open defecation free.

According to Additional SP (ASP-Bina) Vikram Singh, two neighbours, Mohar Singh and Ram Singh, who are already embroiled in a dispute, had a noisy brawl over Ram Singh’s eight-year-old younger son urinating near Mohar Singh’s house.

“Mohar Singh objected to Ram Singh’s son urinating near his house, which triggered the altercation between the two neighbours. Soon, Ram Singh was joined by his elder son Umesh, a 20-year-old. Enraged over the brawl, the father-son duo attacked Mohar Singh with lathis, but Mohar Singh’s year-and-half son Bhawan Singh who was in his father’s lap sustained injuries along with the father in the attack,” said ASP-Bina.

Despite being injured, Mohar Singh rushed his injured son to the police outpost from where they were taken to the hospital, where doctors pronounced the minor dead on arrival.



“Acting in the matter, the police booked both Ram Singh and his son Umesh for murder,” said Singh.