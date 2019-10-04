Unhappy with flat allotment, woman attacks civic officials in Gwalior

By PTI

GWALIOR: A case of assault has been registered against a woman here for allegedly hitting a civic official and a local leader with a chappal, as she was not happy with the flat allotted to her in a government lottery.

Leela Jatav (35), the woman, allegedly hit leader of opposition in the Gwalior Municipal Corporation (GMC) Krishnarao Dixit and nodal officer of the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Scheme Pawan Singhal on Thursday, police said adding that she was yet to be arrested.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: A woman thrashes a govt official with a slipper as a group of women engages in a verbal spat with him over alleged wrongful allocations of houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, in Gwalior. The women alleged that houses have been wrongly allocated.(03.10) pic.twitter.com/5AEKR9eHUz — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2019

The GMC has built 832 flats for the economically weaker section. A lottery was conducted recently for allotment of 580 of these units. During the draw on Thursday, Jatav shouted that the lottery was a farce and there was favouritism, before attacking Singhal. When Dixit tried to pacify her, she allegedly attacked him too.

Singhal said she was angry because she did not get a flat on the floor she wanted. Each house under the scheme costs Rs 3.5 lakh. The criterion for beneficiaries is that their annual income should be less than Rs 3 lakh.