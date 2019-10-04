Home Nation

Unhappy with flat allotment, woman attacks civic officials in Gwalior

35-year-old Leela Jatav allegedly hit leader of opposition in the Gwalior Municipal Corporation Krishnarao Dixit and nodal officer of the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Scheme Pawan Singhal.

Published: 04th October 2019 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

Apartment

For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

GWALIOR: A case of assault has been registered against a woman here for allegedly hitting a civic official and a local leader with a chappal, as she was not happy with the flat allotted to her in a government lottery.

Leela Jatav (35), the woman, allegedly hit leader of opposition in the Gwalior Municipal Corporation (GMC) Krishnarao Dixit and nodal officer of the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Scheme Pawan Singhal on Thursday, police said adding that she was yet to be arrested.

The GMC has built 832 flats for the economically weaker section. A lottery was conducted recently for allotment of 580 of these units. During the draw on Thursday, Jatav shouted that the lottery was a farce and there was favouritism, before attacking Singhal. When Dixit tried to pacify her, she allegedly attacked him too.

Singhal said she was angry because she did not get a flat on the floor she wanted. Each house under the scheme costs Rs 3.5 lakh. The criterion for beneficiaries is that their annual income should be less than Rs 3 lakh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajiv Gandhi Housing Scheme Gwalior civic official attack Gwalior Municipal Corporation Gwalior flat allottment
India Matters
Jadaiya Bai Baiga spent over 50 years of her life as a labourer hewing wood and even selling country-made liquor
MP tribal labourer debuts as international painter in Italy, France
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ( Photo | EPS )
Jagan announces 50% quota for women in market panel chief posts
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Cops to exhume bodies of  6 of family who died at different times, but in similar manner
The woman had applied for Indian citizenship immediately after her marriage however, it was not accepted on some legal grounds. (File Photo | AFP)
After staying on long-term visa for 35 years, Pakistan woman gets Indian citizenship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp