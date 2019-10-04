Home Nation

We have initiated action, says IAF chief after Pakistan smuggled arms through drones into India

According to Punjab DGP, the drones were launched by ISI and state-sponsored 'jihadi' and pro-Khalistani terrorist outfits working under its command.

Published: 04th October 2019 02:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 02:11 PM   |  A+A-

Air Chief Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria.

Air Chief Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Days after Pakistani drones smuggled arms into India, Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria on Friday said that it is a space violation issue and necessary action has been initiated in this regard.

"Small drones are a new threat and some procurements are already in process to tackle the issue. It is a space violation issue and necessary action has been initiated in this aspect," he said in a first press conference after he took over as IAF Chief.

On September 22, the Punjab Police had busted a terrorist module of the revived Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) backed by Pakistani and Germany based terror groups. According to officials, the arms were smuggled inside Indian territory to carry out a series of terror strikes in Punjab and its adjoining states.

According to Deputy General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta, the weapons were smuggled by Pakistan with help of drones. They were launched by ISI and state-sponsored 'jihadi' and pro-Khalistani terrorist outfits working under its command.

The IAF chief made the comments while addressing the annual Air Force Day press conference. At the event they also showcased the story of the Balakot aerial strikes in a promotional video.

The air strike, in which 12 Mirage 2000 jets took part, was carried in the wee hours of February 26. The jets dropped 1000 Kg bombs on terror camps across the LoC, completely destroying them.

The action came 12 days after Pakistan-based JeM carried out a terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama in Kashmir, killing around 40 personnel and injuring five others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan Pakistan drone Indian Air Force Rakesh Kumar Singh
India Matters
Jadaiya Bai Baiga spent over 50 years of her life as a labourer hewing wood and even selling country-made liquor
MP tribal labourer debuts as international painter in Italy, France
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ( Photo | EPS )
Jagan announces 50% quota for women in market panel chief posts
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Cops to exhume bodies of  6 of family who died at different times, but in similar manner
The woman had applied for Indian citizenship immediately after her marriage however, it was not accepted on some legal grounds. (File Photo | AFP)
After staying on long-term visa for 35 years, Pakistan woman gets Indian citizenship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp