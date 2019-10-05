Ahead of local polls, Uttarakhand BJP MLA's audio supporting rebel candidate goes viral

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: After 90 members of Bhartiya Janta Party were expelled on charges of anti-party activities, an audio clip of party MLA Umesh Sharma 'Kau' saying that he will be supporting a rebel candidate instead of the party candidate in upcoming panchayat elections has gone viral.

State BJP president Ajay Bhatt, responding to the queries said that the authenticity of the audio is being checked and actions will follow soon.

"We are examining the audio and once it is verified, we will take a section on it. There may be a conspiracy behind it or it is genuine. Decision will be made by the party accordingly," Bhatt said.

Kau is MLA from Raipur seat of Dehradun district and is said to be close to chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. The MLA was detected into the BJP in March 2016 along with another 8 MLAs of Indian National Congress and won the state assembly elections of year 2017.

Sources from within the party told that one Kishan Singh Negi was denied ticket for contesting the panchayat elections after which the MLA allegedly sided with the rebel while he files nomination against the party candidate.

On Friday, the party expelled 90 members and position holders from the state unit of the party on the charges of rebellion and involvement in anti-party activities.

The MLA in question was not available for the comment.

Earlier, in July, this year, the party had expelled Kunwar Pranav Singh 'Champion', party MLA from Khanpur state assembly seat from Haridwar, after many of his transgressions including alleged threatening to a journalist in Delhi, surfacing of his vedio dancing on a raunchy Bollywood number brandishing guns, abusing people of Uttarakhand and the state, a woman dancing in his office on yet another song while he and his associates watched.

