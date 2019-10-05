Home Nation

Ahead of local polls, Uttarakhand BJP MLA's audio supporting rebel candidate goes viral

State BJP president Ajay Bhatt, responding to the queries said that the authenticity of the audio is being checked and actions will follow soon. 

Published: 05th October 2019 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: After 90 members of Bhartiya Janta Party were expelled on charges of anti-party activities, an audio clip of party MLA Umesh Sharma 'Kau' saying that he will be supporting a rebel candidate instead of the party candidate in upcoming panchayat elections has gone viral.

State BJP president Ajay Bhatt, responding to the queries said that the authenticity of the audio is being checked and actions will follow soon. 

"We are examining the audio and once it is verified, we will take a section on it. There may be a conspiracy behind it or it is genuine. Decision will be made by the party accordingly," Bhatt said.

Kau is MLA from Raipur seat of Dehradun district and is said to be close to chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. The MLA was detected into the BJP in March 2016 along with another 8 MLAs of Indian National Congress and won the state assembly elections of year 2017.

Sources from within the party told that one Kishan Singh Negi was denied ticket for contesting the panchayat elections after which the MLA allegedly sided with the rebel while he files nomination against the party candidate.

On Friday, the party expelled 90 members and position holders from the state unit of the party on the charges of rebellion and involvement in anti-party activities. 

The MLA in question was not available for the comment. 

Earlier, in July, this year, the party had expelled Kunwar Pranav Singh 'Champion', party MLA from Khanpur state assembly seat from Haridwar, after many of his transgressions including alleged threatening to a journalist in Delhi, surfacing of his vedio dancing on a raunchy Bollywood number brandishing guns, abusing people of Uttarakhand and the state, a woman dancing in his office on yet another song while he and his associates watched.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttarakhand politics Uttarakhand BJP Ajay Bhatt audio clip
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp