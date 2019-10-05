Home Nation

Alleging harassment, soldier Chandu Chavan, who once crossed LoC, quits service

Last month, Chandu met with an accident and remained admitted in a hospital with deep injuries to his face and skull.

Published: 05th October 2019

Soldier Chandu Chavan, who had inadvertently crossed into Pakistan in 2016

Soldier Chandu Chavan, who had inadvertently crossed into Pakistan in 2016 (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

DHULE: Soldier Chandu Chavan, who inadvertently crossed into Pakistan in 2016, has said he is quitting the Army due to incessant "harassment" in the force. "Since I came back from Pakistan, I have been continuously harassed in the Army and am being looked at with suspicion, that is why I decided to quit," he said.

Chavan has sent his resignation letter to his unit commander in Ahmednagar, sources close to him have said. Chavan was captured by Pakistan Rangers and for four months, was beaten, tortured and almost killed before being handed over to India.

Last month, he met with an accident and remained admitted in a hospital with deep injuries to his face and skull. Chavan's four teeth broke and he also sustained abrasion below his eyebrow and left chin, as well as his upper lip.

The accident occurred when he was riding his two-wheeler without a helmet which bumped a pothole near his home town Bohrivir in Dhule district of Maharashtra.

