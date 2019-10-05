Chhattisgarh BJP not to engage in media debates with Congress to protest 'humiliation'

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: The opposition Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) in Chhattisgarh on Saturday took a major decision not to engage with the Congress representatives in any television debate or discussion in the media channels on their shows.

The bitterness, which came to the fore during a two-day special session of Chhattisgarh Assembly, between the ruling Congress and the BJP is now spreading to other spheres. The House was convened to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi BJP state president Vikram Usendi has issued an instruction to his party that none of the BJP leaders will participate in any TV debate or involve in any media discussion forum with the Congressmen in future.

“The way the Congress under its arrogance is consistently speaking out incorrect statements and showing inappropriate conduct, and the BJP cadres are being humiliated, the party has taken the decision in protest”, said the issued statement released by the BJP.

The Congress earlier took a similar decision after the party suffered a huge poll debacle in Lok Sabha this year. It had then decided not to send their spokespersons on TV debates for a month.