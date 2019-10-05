Home Nation

Country witnessing change on economic decentralisation: MoS Home Nityanand Rai

He said that the Centre is striving to fulfil the wishes and dreams of every poor.

Published: 05th October 2019

Union Minister Nityanand Rai

Union Minister Nityanand Rai (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said on Saturday that a change is being witnessed in the country on account of decentralisation of economy because of various schemes and programmes through banks.

"With strong intentions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the decentralised economy, which has been developed through the schemes and programmes run through various banks at the central government level, has brought about a change in the country and, today," he said at an event here.

He said the Centre is striving to fulfil the wishes and dreams of every poor. Today, through various banking schemes of the central government, loan facility is available at a cheaper rate for education, housing and business, among others, he added.

Rai was in Girwa panchayat of Udaipur to attend a customer-oriented loan fair organised by State Bank of India and other nationalised and private banks. He said that with the linking of bank accounts with Aadhaar card, the loan approval process has become even easier.

On this occasion, Udaipur MP Arjunlal Meena threw light on various banking schemes of the central government and called people for availing maximum benefits of them.

