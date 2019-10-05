Curbs re-imposed in Valley, no prayers at Jamia Masjid   

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: The J&K administration re-imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar, Friday, and disallowed congregational prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid in downtown Srinagar for the 9th successive week following the abrogation of Article 370 by the Centre on August 5. The restrictions were imposed in parts of downtown Srinagar and some other volatile areas in north and south Kashmir to maintain law and order, officials said.

Security men also re-introduced roadblocks to restrict and control movement of people while sealing the roads leading to Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area. Both the gates of the mosque were locked and people were not allowed to offer weekly Friday prayers in the mosque. Meanwhile, normal life remained affected in the Valley for 61st consecutive day today.

All shops, business establishments and petrol pumps remained closed while public traffic was off the roads. There was movement of private vehicles and three-wheelers, however, on the roads in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley. Students continued to stay away from schools despite the fact that government has ordered opening of schools up to higher secondary level. Mobile and internet services also remained suspended across Kashmir though some 43000 landlines have since been restored.