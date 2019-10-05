Home Nation

Curbs re-imposed in Valley, no prayers at Jamia Masjid   

Security men also re-introduced roadblocks to restrict and control movement of people while sealing the roads leading to Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area.

Published: 05th October 2019 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: The J&K administration re-imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar, Friday, and disallowed congregational prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid in downtown Srinagar for the 9th successive week following the abrogation of Article 370 by the Centre on August 5. The restrictions were imposed in parts of downtown Srinagar and some other volatile areas in north and south Kashmir to maintain law and order, officials said. 

Security men also re-introduced roadblocks to restrict and control movement of people while sealing the roads leading to Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area. Both the gates of the mosque were locked and people were not allowed to offer weekly Friday prayers in the mosque. Meanwhile, normal life remained affected in the Valley for 61st consecutive day today.

All shops, business establishments and petrol pumps remained closed while public traffic was off the roads. There was movement of private vehicles and three-wheelers, however, on the roads in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley. Students continued to stay away from schools despite the fact that government has ordered opening of schools up to higher secondary level. Mobile and internet services also remained suspended across Kashmir though some 43000 landlines have since been restored.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp