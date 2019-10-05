Home Nation

Devendra Fadnavis sends diktat to rebels

Maharashtra CM gives Oct 7 deadline for withdrawing candidature, warns rebels of showing their place.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday send out a warning to the BJP rebels, stating that they would be shown their place if they do not withdraw their candidature by Monday. 
“I appeal to all rebels to withdraw their candidature by Monday, otherwise we will show them their place,” Fadnavis said at a press conference which he jointly addressed with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and other allies.

“In a political party, responsibilities change. Those who were in the Assembly earlier will now work outside, and those who were in the organisation will now represent the party in the Assembly,” he said on denial of tickets to BJP leader Eknath Khadse and Cabinet minister Vinod Tawde. 

Fadnavis asserted that the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena combine will sweep the October 21 poll.“The BJP-Shiv Sena are bound by a common thread of ‘Hindutva’. We are getting a huge response from the people and are confident of winning again with full majority as an alliance,” he said.The BJP will contest in 150 seats, the Shiv Sena in 124 and other allies in 14.

Fadnavis, however, evaded a question on the chief ministerial candidate of the alliance. Both Uddhav and Fadnavis asserted that the primary aim was to give a formidable alliance to the people in the state. The formal announcement of the alliance came after a terse joint statement by BJP state president Chandrakant Patil and senior Sena leader Subhash Desai on Monday that the alliance was on despite a tussle going on for around a dozen seats.

Comments

